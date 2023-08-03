KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department are investigating what led up to a dog being shot and killed.

KPD officers were called to King Street and Courtland Avenue on Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m. on reports of a dog shooting.

When they arrived, officers located the animal that they say was shot “multiple times”. They added the dog later passed away from its injuries.

Evidence suggests the dog was shot in the same place it was found. Police asked residents to review any surveillance camera video they have to see if anything was captured to help in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 262-TIPS. As always, you can remain anonymous.