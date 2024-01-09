OMAHA, Neb. — A Brown County man is dead after a reported homicide in Omaha, Nebraska in late December 2023, according to officials with the Omaha Police Department.

The department said officers were called to a home in north Omaha around 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2023 to investigate a possible home invasion.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, identified as 31-year-old Alyssa Roman, exiting the home, according to the department. When officers went inside the home, they located 33-year-old Alan Critser, who was later pronounced dead.

According to his obituary, Critser was originally from Beech Grove and was a graduate of Brown County High School. Critser, a veteran of the United States Air Force, was a resident of Omaha, Nebraska.

The department said Roman was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Corrections facility on charges of second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.