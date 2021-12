INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in “serious condition” after being shot while trying to rob someone on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the area of East 38th Street and North Franklin Road.

The person shot was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.