INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital after police say a naked man possibly having a mental health crisis was firing randomly at passing cars on the city’s north side, striking at least four vehicles and one driver.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Carmel Police Department were both called around 8:10 p.m. to a Tom Wood Porsche dealership in the 3500 block of E. 96th Street for shots fired and a possible active shooter.

Upon arrival, officers were told by witnesses that a man, who was possibly nude, intoxicated and having a mental health crisis, was firing randomly at passing cars from the dealership’s parking lot.

IMPD officers were led by witnesses to the area the man was last seen and he was quickly taken into custody without further incident. IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper said that the suspect had gotten rid of the gun used prior to his arrest and that the gun was determined to be a handgun.

Maj. Leepper said on scene that IMPD officers have determined that at least one person was struck by the random gunfire. That person, an adult male who was driving when he was shot, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD also said that at least four vehicles, two that were parked and two that were in motion, were hit by gunfire. In addition, IMPD confirmed the Porsche dealership was shot twice.

Anyone who believes that their property was also struck is being asked to contact IMPD’s aggravated assault unit or CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana.