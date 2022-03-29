BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A domestic battery suspect led Indianapolis police on a pursuit Tuesday that ended in a crash in Brownsburg, Ind., police said. The suspect was potentially involved in a Tuesday shooting being investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as well.

Police began pursuit of a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon because the driver was a suspect in a domestic battery incident, Kimberly Young with IMPD said at the scene of where the pursuit ended. The chase, which Young said involved a stolen car and ended in a crash, took place near the 7600 block of Township Line Road in Brownsburg.

Also on Tuesday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at 8422 Spyglass Drive around 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound or wounds. The victim was awake and breathing and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officers then received information about a suspect vehicle involved in the shooting and found what they believed to be that suspect vehicle. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled from officers.

IMPD said its officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit of the shooting suspect that also ended at the same location as the domestic battery pursuit. However, as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, IMPD said they cannot confirm a connection between the incidents.

The shooting suspect vehicle crashed near E. County Road 600 N. and Northfield Drive, IMPD said. Officers were unsure if the suspect, an adult male, was refusing to get out or was unable to exit the vehicle. However, by using a drone, they found out the suspect was likely unable to exit the vehicle.

The male suspect was eventually helped out of the crashed vehicle, IMPD said. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital due to injuries from the crash.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives responded and are still actively investigating. They said they are confident the suspect responsible for the shooting is in custody and there is not ongoing threat to the community.

Due to there being multiple crime scenes, IMPD said officers and detectives will be working for several hours.