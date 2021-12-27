Police respond to armed robbery near Camby

CAMBY, Ind. — Hendricks County deputies are responding to a report of an armed robbery of a business on State Road 67.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the armed robbery occurred at approximately 3:23 p.m. in the 8000 block of South State Road 67 near Camby.

The initial report stated a gun had been used during the robbery and that a shot was fired in the vicinity of the business. Police have yet to confirm these details, however, as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

No injuries have been reported to police at this time.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.