INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a juvenile was shot and injured at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road.

Police confirmed the victim was a juvenile but didn’t say the extent of their injuries other than that the juvenile was transported to a hospital to be treated.

Officers are reportedly speaking with witnesses to determine what happened.

This shooting came shortly before Lawrence police reported an officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS and remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.