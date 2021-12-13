Police respond to shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting on Indy’s east side that left one person injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Forest Manor Avenue, a residential area near E. 30th Street and Sherman Drive.

Police said officers located a victim at the scene who was injured but was listed as being “awake and breathing.”

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.