LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers are responding to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department confirmed that officers were responding to an incident at the plant but have not released any further information at this time.

A state police source tells FOX59 that the suspected shooter is no longer on Subaru property.

An alert sent to Subaru plant workers obtained by FOX59 stated that an individual with a weapon had been sighted on the premises. Employees were asked to lock themselves into the nearest room. Second shift was also canceled, per the alert.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.