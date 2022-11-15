INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police involvement began on Aug. 27, when IMPD officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to downtown Indianapolis for a man bleeding in the street.

Officers soon found Dennis Stombaugh suffering from head injuries at the intersection of N. Delaware Street and E. North Street. Stombaugh, police said, was awake and talking with officers before being taken to Methodist Hospital.

Stombaugh remained in the hospital until Sept. 9, when IMPD officers learned his condition had worsened. The case was assigned to a homicide detective, and Stombaugh was pronounced dead two days later.

Following an autopsy and further investigation, IMPD announced Stombaugh’s death was being investigated as a homicide on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call IMPD Det. Daniel Smith at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Daniel.Smith@indy.gov.