WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Wayne County are urging parents to come forward in the investigation of a man accused of sending and possessing explicit photos of children.

Police arrested 27-year-old Dakota Moster last week for possession of child pornography and disseminating child pornography after a person contacted investigators about communicating with a male who said he had child sexual abuse material.

During their investigation into Moster, police found sexually explicit photos and videos of what appeared to be young children.

Investigators believe Moster communicated with several people via online accounts, namely children.

They ask parents who believe their child may have communicated with Moster to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 765-973-9355 and press option “2” for the detective division.