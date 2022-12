INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was shot Sunday morning on the east side.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of N. Shadeland around 7 a.m., where they found a person had been shot. Investigators believe the shooting itself happened in the 5400 block of E. 16th Street.

The victim was in stable condition, police said, and the shooting remains under investigation. Aggravated Assault detectives have been assigned to the case.