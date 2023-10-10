MARION, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a hit-and-run suspect who is accused of striking a child who was riding a bike early Tuesday morning and then fleeing the scene and leaving the child alone in the roadway, severely injured.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the child was struck while riding his bicycle in the 2700 block of W. 38th Street in Marion at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department said the child routinely rides his bicycle 1.4 miles in the morning to catch his school bus.

Police believe a General Motors brand pickup truck or SUV struck the child’s bicycle from behind and caused severe injuries to the child. The vehicle then fled the area without rendering aid or calling police.

Evidence collected from the scene includes a black General Motors side mirror with black duct tape.

The sheriff’s department asks anyone who knows of a GM pickup or SUV from 1999 to 2006 with a missing passenger-side mirror to contact the sheriff’s department at (765) 668-8186 or call Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477.

Anyone who lives in the area of 38th Street and 200 South is also asked to check any security cameras for vehicles captured between 6 a.m. and 6:25 a.m.