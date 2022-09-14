HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or 20s.

The suspect’s vehicle is said to be a Honda Element, between the years 2003 and 2006, that has a stolen In God We Trust Indiana license plate from Anderson. The Honda Element also had a distinctive American flag banner across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror.

Photos of the suspect and vehicle released by Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

The thefts reported occurred on the week of Aug. 24.

The sheriff’s department said the Honda Element was last seen traveling west on I-70 in Loma, Colorado.

Police ask anyone with information about this suspect or the vehicle to contact authorities at (317) 776-2235 or call Crime Stoppers at (317)262-TIPS to remain anonymous.