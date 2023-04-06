INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a person of interest in a robbery on the south side this week.

Investigators say the robbery happened at a south side Speedway (936 W. County Line Road) on Tuesday, April 4.

Provided by IMPD Provided by IMPD

The suspected robber had fled from the scene before officers arrived. Detectives were able to gather a description: a 6-foot-2 male with a thin build wearing a white hoodie, black pants and a gray bandana mask.

Police are asking the public to take a close look at surveillance images from the Speedway and contact them if they recognize the person of interest. Call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).