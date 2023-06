INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County law enforcement are seeking help from the public to locate Brian McIntire in an aggravated battery case.

As of June 6, Mcintire is wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery that was issued on March 15. He’s six feet one inches tall, 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).