INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people in reference to a shooting incident Saturday on Indy’s north side that left one woman wounded.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were on a routine patrol Saturday in the area of Westfield Boulevard and Guilford Avenue when they said they heard several shots fired. Shortly after, the officers found a woman with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound or wounds.

The woman, IMPD said, was immediately given medical attention on scene and later taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Aggravated Assault detectives then responded to the scene for investigation.

Since the shooting, police said they have identified two “persons of interest” that they would like to speak with. Detectives said they believe the two men have information about what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident or the two men are being encouraged by IMPD to call Detective Keith Ortega at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Keith.Ortega@indy.gov.