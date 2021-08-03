Police seek info on man, woman in connection to gas station attack on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are looking for a man and woman in connection to an incident at a near east side gas station.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday, July 9. A man and a woman were seen on surveillance camera going into the Spirit Mart gas station at 3155 English Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Once inside, investigators say the two attacked someone before running off. It’s unclear if the victim was an employee or a customer.

Police are now looking for the man and woman on battery charges.

If you know anything, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477.)