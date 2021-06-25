Police seek information on suspect in Dollar General attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an attempted robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect entered a Dollar General at 5068 E. 38th Street around 11:10 a.m. on June 18. According to police, the suspect then approached the cashier, passed a note and displayed a gun.

When other customers approached the counter, the suspect left the store without any cash.

If you have any information on this incident or recognize the person in the surveillance photo, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477.)

