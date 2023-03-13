Image via IMPD



INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested five people during a weekend traffic stop on the east side and confiscated four guns, including two that had machine gun conversion devices attached.

The arrests stemmed from an alleged threat of retaliation for a recent shooting, police said.

All five suspects were under the age of 20, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives were looking for 18-year-old Kentavian Lowe; police said he’d made threats to retaliate for a recent shooting. Detectives spotted him Saturday in the 4900 block of Julian Avenue; staff in the IMPD Incident Analysis Center also saw Lowe at the location while observing him from a mobile trailer camera.

IMPD then stopped the vehicle Lowe was in near East Washington Street and North Riley Avenue. A search turned up multiple guns and marijuana.

Two of the guns had machine gun conversion devices attached, police said. The devices convert semiautomatic firearms into automatic ones. The guns also had their serial numbers obliterated. A third gun had an extended magazine.

IMPD arrested Lowe on preliminary charges of possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Christian Richardson and Jeremiah Kimbrough, both 18, were arrested on the same charges.

Dwayne Johnson, 19, was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A fifth person was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge.

IMPD’s Downtown Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF), K9, Interdiction, North District Violence Reduction Team (VRT), Southeast District VCTF, and East District officers assisted in the investigation.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.