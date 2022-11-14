INDIANAPOLIS – Police said shots were fired during a home invasion robbery at a home on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Northwest District officers responded around 9 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 4000 block of Autumn Crest Court for a reported home invasion with shots fired.

Officers didn’t find anyone shot at the location. However, investigators were able to confirm a robbery had taken place and shots were fired during the incident.

Robbery detectives were called to the scene. The case remains under investigation.