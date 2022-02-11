INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff, police are urging drivers to play it smart behind the wheel.

“It is a very busy time for us,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, of the Putnamville District.

ISP plans to have troopers out throughout Super Bowl weekend to zero in on impaired drivers.

“When you decide to get behind the wheel, two or three seconds, all of a sudden your life can change,” said Sgt. Ames.

The warning comes after a deadly crash in which a pedestrian was hit and killed, on Thursday. It happened at the intersection of 36th and Keystone on the city’s near northeast side. Police said the driver, 46-year-old James Flowers, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and driving while suspended.

“Not only do you put yourself at risk, you put other people at risk as well,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Sgt. Vincent Stewart.

IMPD will also be out on patrols during Super Bowl weekend.

“We are going to have extra officers on patrol, as well as those officers will be working overtime as far as to curb those that are driving under the influence of alcohol or any other substance,” said Sgt. Stewart.

If caught drunk driving, Sgt. Ames said consequences are hefty, ranging from jail time to costly fines.

“Automatically, that’s going to cost you anywhere between $5,000 to $10,000, as far as lawyer fees, insurance rates, possibly losing your job depending on the type of job that you have,” Ames said explained.

If you plan to drink during the weekend, officials urge you to have a game plan to stay at your location, get a designated driver or utilize a ride share service.

Sober Ride Indiana, created by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, provides ride share resources for a safe ride home during busy holidays and events, like Super Bowl. You can learn about how to redeem ride credits for the weekend here.