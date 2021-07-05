Police: Toy gun prompts investigation, 3 arrests in downtown Indianapolis

Indianapolis Area Crime

INDIANAPOLIS – Police took three people into custody following an incident involving a toy gun in downtown Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, a 14-year-old was pointing a gun at someone on Monument Circle. Officers arrived and the juvenile resisted, IMPD said.

That gun ended up being a toy, according to an IMPD report. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

A second teen ran across the street into an apartment; he had two guns on him illegally and was taken into custody. Police also arrested a third individual.

IMPD let two individuals go because they had permits to carry firearms.

Officers found a total of five guns during the incident and confiscated three of them. No one was hurt, police said.

