ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities said that a woman wanted on an active warrant fired at police officers and abandoned her children after being spotted walking with her kids in a Zionsville neighborhood.

Lauren Cupp, 35, of Zionsville was arrested on Monday and faces charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement.

She was previously wanted out of Hancock County for battery and criminal trespass.

Photo of Lauren Cupp/Boone Co. Sheriff

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Cupp was spotted around 12:30 p.m. on Monday walking with her two juvenile children in the Royal Run subdivision located south of Whitestown Parkway just east of Interstate 65.

Police said both sheriff’s deputies and Whitestown police officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate and arrest Cupp, who was wanted out of Hancock County.

Police claim Cupp spotted officers and fled on foot near the Royal Run Clubhouse, along with her children. As police pursued, Cupp is accused of pulling out a firearm and firing a single shot in the direction of pursuing officers while still in the residential neighborhood.

The sheriff’s department said after firing at police, Cupp abandoned her children and fled on foot.

Officers took the children to safety while a K-9 officer from Zionsville Police Department was called to the scene to search for Cupp, the sheriff’s department said.

Cupp was eventually located roughly 225 yards away where she was hiding in a wooded area. She was taken into custody without further incident.

Cupp is being held in Boone County Jail.