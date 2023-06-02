INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman’s death on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, Southeast District officers responded to the 1700 block of Spruce Street around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, they found a woman inside the home suffering from injuries consistent with trauma. Indianapolis EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were also called to the home. Further investigation found the woman had been shot. Investigators have interviewed “involved parties”; police said there are no arrests at this time.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information should Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or by email at Kyle.Hoover@Indy.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).