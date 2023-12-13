INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves are helping themselves to Hoosiers’ holiday packages and sometimes stealing them within minutes of their deliveries.

There have been numerous incidents involving porch pirates reported across central Indiana both day and night in the last few weeks.

As packages arrive in the final days before the holidays, you may never expect to fall victim to porch pirates. However, police say it is a crime of opportunity and those thieves are out in numbers.

“It can happen to you,” said porch pirate victim Ava Earnest. “It can happen to anyone.”

Earnest shared doorbell video that showed a man walking up to her doorstep and stealing four packages that had just been delivered within five minutes. She haplessly watched from afar in real time as her packages disappeared.

“It is shocking because your porch is your property,” she said. “You should feel comfortable having packages delivered there. This time of year, porch pirates are very active. But the fact I couldn’t do anything as I was watching it happen, it was a gut-wrenching feeling. It felt very violating.”

In her doorbell footage, the thief can be seen waving goodbye almost as if he was taunting her as he walked away with her freshly delivered items.

“The act itself wasn’t very kind but it was just very inhumane to then kind of give someone a wave as if they were proud that they stole someone else’s property,” Earnest said.

Earnest is not alone, though. IMPD posted doorbell photos on Wednesday of another porch pirate police say has been roaming South Harding Street and West Epler Avenue.

Another viewer also shared a video of thieves stealing packages from homes in Whitestown after dark.

“Track your packages by using a deliver alert service, a doorbell camera is always great to have, utilizing your neighbors,” suggested Officer William Young with IMPD. “If you trust your neighbors enough, maybe they can grab those packages for you until you get home from work or school.”

As Earnest keeps any extra out for her future deliveries, she has another recommendation for online shoppers.

“If there is ever an option, especially with Amazon to bring a package, especially of high value, to an Amazon locker, there are tons of locations throughout Indiana that you can get them sent to,” she said.

If you do fall victim to a porch pirate, police urge you to share any photos and videos you may capture.

“Sometimes we see it where some of these suspects maybe do a string of these thefts,” Young said. “Those ring videos always help with theft investigations. That collaborates with other instigations so that we’re able to hold those accountable responsible.”

Earnest also suggests reaching out to the seller if you ever have packages stolen. Fortunately, retailers refunded her for all four stolen deliveries.

“Believe it or not retailers do have policies and procedures in place to either refund you or replace the items,” she said.

If you fall victim to porch pirates, she also recommends calling your cardholder or bank to make sure no personal information may have been stolen along with the delivery. Earnest also encourages other victims to file police reports as well.

If you are planning to have a package delivered any time soon, here are some additional prevention tips:

Make delivery requests, such as putting a package in a secure area

Ask a neighbor to hold on to a package for you

Have packages delivered to your workplace

Pay for a package receipt service

Have your packages delivered to an Amazon locker

Watch your tracking information very closely

Use a doorbell camera as a deterrent and backup in case an item is stolen