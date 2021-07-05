Post-fireworks shootings kill 1, wound 3 in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Smoke from the downtown Indianapolis fireworks celebration Sunday night had barely dissipated when gunfire wounded three women and killed a man in two separate incidents near downtown.

“I heard a lot of commotion going on, a female yelling and crying,” said a resident of The View apartments in the 700 block of East Georgia Street who didn’t want to be identified. “I looked down, and I seen someone lying on the ground and someone pumping a guy’s chest.”

The man was pronounced dead, a woman was hospitalized and investigators think the victims were targeted in a “non-random shooting.”

“It is very concerning because it been peaceful over here” said the neighbor who had spotted families watching fireworks being set off in the parking across from her building. “That’s why I don’t understand why it happened all of a sudden, but there was kids out there too, with them, so that was kind of concerning.”

Two hours later, only minutes into Monday morning, someone opened fire in the 300 block of West Walnut Street above the downtown canal. Two women were wounded, and a man was questioned by police and arrested on an open warrant.

An IUPUI student, who didn’t want to be identified, said that a bullet from the shooting traveled across the canal and entered his apartment.

“It went through the window of the bedroom. There are two pieces of glass for the window, and they’ve both got a couple-inch-size hole in them, and there was glass falling into the bedroom, and we’re just hearing a lot of noise.”

The student said he has lived on the canal for five years and become accustomed to gunfire near the Colts playground on the east bank.

“I don’t think that they have any sense of that there are other people who are living in very close premises. We live right beside the canal, and when they shoot somebody, there’s gonna be somebody else who’s gonna have the collateral damage as well.”

The Department of Metropolitan Development pays off-duty police officers to patrol the canal at night.

“I just think that it’s really terrible that this happens,” said the student. “The major difference between night and day, you can see people enjoying the summertime here, the bicycling and having a good time down on the canal, but at night it’s a different story. We’re afraid to get into the whole area at nighttime.”