Previously deported man charged with dealing 4 pounds of meth in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Authorities in Columbus have charged a man with dealing meth after they intercepted a package full of the illegal drug.

The Columbus Police Department’s Intelligence-Led Policing Unit (ILPU) began investigating suspected dealer Roberto Bustos Jimenez Jr., 42, in August. Jimenez is a convicted felon who had been previously deported.

Investigators say the suspect was having large quantities of illegal narcotics shipped into Columbus from other parts of the United States.

Jimenez was taken into custody after a vehicle and foot pursuit on September 29.

Investigators then intercepted a package sent to Jimenez on October 1. With CPS’s K9 Argo, they found about four pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine inside.

Jimenez was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a level 2 felony.