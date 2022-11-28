INDIANAPOLIS — A Crawfordsville man with a history of sex crimes against children will spend the next decade in federal prison.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced that Christopher Gene Beke was sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty to possession of child sex abuse material.

Beke was arrested after an investigation into a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center got a tip from Google indicating that Beke uploaded child sex abuse material to its servers.

The office said hundreds of photos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct were being stored on Beke’s Google account. When they went to search the garage where he was living, they also found child sex abuse material on thumb drives and his cellphone.

Beke has previously been convicted of sex crimes against children on two occasions. This includes a 2011 conviction after he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Beke was sentenced to 10 years in prison with four years suspended.

Almost as soon as Beke was released from prison on that conviction, he got in trouble with the law again. In 2017, he was convicted of possessing child sex abuse material. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison after that conviction.

As part of the sentence, Beke was ordered to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 12 years following his release from federal prison and pay $13,000 in restitution to the child victims.