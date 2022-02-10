INDIANAPOLIS – Reggie Wayne’s wait continues.

The Indianapolis Colts’ prolific wide receiver was denied in his bid to be included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, which was announced Thursday night. It’s Wayne’s third year of eligibility and the third time he had reached the Final 15 modern-day candidates.

The Class of 2022: offensive tackle Tony Boselli, linebacker Sam Mills, safety LeRoy Butler and defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young.

Wayne was hoping to join a slew of Colts who’ve recently been enshrined in Canton, Ohio: Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Bill Polian, Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson.

Now, he’ll have to turn his attention to this year’s process. Wayne will be joined on the Class of 2023 preliminary list by a pair of former teammates: Dwight Freeney, who’ll be eligible for consideration for the first time, and Robert Mathis, who’ll be in his second year of eligibility.

Asking a decorated, deserving player to wait his turn is dicey, but often necessary. Remember, nine other nominees for the Class of 2022 also were turned away.

And two of Wayne’s former teammates were forced to wait.

Harrison, voted to the NFL’s all-time top 100 players team, was enshrined with the Class of 2016 in his third year of eligibility. James, who ranks 13th in league history in rushing, had to wait six years and after reaching the Final 15 four times before earning a spot in the Class of 2020.

James was irritated it took so long to have his deadlocked bronze bust added to Canton, but insisted it was worth the wait.

“In is in,’’ he said. “That’s the thing about it. No matter when you get you, you’re in. You put in so many years of work and you position yourself.

“Once you get in, you’re in. It’s going to happen. It’s not something that’s a rush for me. It’s more of, ‘Man, when the time is right, it’s right.’’’

Unfortunately, the time wasn’t right – again – for Wayne.

The Class of 2022 was determined during a Jan. 18 Zoom meeting with the 49-member Selection Committee – I am a member – and revealed during Thursday night’s NFL Honors ceremony in Los Angeles.

What’s most surprising from our standpoint? The absence of a wideout. The Final 15 modern-era candidates included Wayne, Torry Holt and first-year eligible Andre Johnson.

Each fell short, which means the Selection Committee faces another long jam at the position moving forward.

I had the responsibility of presenting Wayne for consideration and felt strongly this was his year to breakthrough.

The voting process involves individual presentations – approximately 5 minutes in length – followed by debate among the selectors. There’s a cut from 15 to 10, then another from 10 to the final 5. The remaining 5 must receiving 80% approval to be enshrined.

What surprised us was the elimination process. Neither Wayne nor Holt made the cut to 10, while Johnson advanced.

That flew in the face of previous years when players “in the pipeline’’ at a certain position generally advanced while a new face had to fall in line unless his credentials warranted jumping ahead of his position peers. Again, Wayne has been eligible for three years and Holt for eight.

That wasn’t the case for the Class of 2021 when Calvin Johnson was selected in his first year of eligibility ahead of Wayne and Holt. Calvin Johnson lacked the extensive resume of Wayne but won over selectors with a shorter, more dominant career.

Andre Johnson doesn’t rise to Calvin Johnson’s level and is more on par with Wayne and Holt.

The selection process in January lasted more than 7 hours and the discussion regarding Wayne’s worthiness was one of the longest. It took roughly 22 minutes, including the presentation.

The only two that were longer: Boselli (25 minutes, 34 seconds) and Young (23 minutes, 45 seconds). Allen’s was 21 minutes.

