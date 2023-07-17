MUNCIE, Ind. – The Delaware County Prosecutor has formally charged a man for shooting at three Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies in late June.

According to court documents, deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office were searching for Tarron Conwell, 19, in connection with an alleged prior crime. When deputies witnessed Conwell leave a home in the 3000 block of Mock Avenue, officers attempted to take Conwell in, but he then reportedly ran away.

Investigators said Conwell pulled out a 9mm handgun and opened fire on deputies.

Officers with the department returned fire, according to previous reports. The affidavit states that “one pursuing (the) deputy’s marked police vehicle was struck by the suspect’s gunfire and other deputies on foot were shot at also.”

Conwell now faces the following charges:

Count 1: Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony

Count 2: Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony

Count 3: Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony

Count 4: A weapons-related misdemeanor

Count 5: Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony

Indiana State Police conducted an investigation and report the deputies’ actions were justified.

“Of course, we always go back to our training, and that’s what allows us to come home at night,” described Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police. “And these officers referred to their training. They knew what they had in front of them and they knew how to respond properly.”

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman could not comment on the specifics of the case, but did agree to speak about recent violence against law enforcement.

“We avoided what could have been a great tragedy,” he said.

Hoffman said there has been an alarming uptick in violence towards law enforcement over the last five to 10 years.

“And it has to come to a stop,” he said. “It’s a real problem not only locally, but nationwide. Because really, if you look at it, a violent attack on a police officer is an attack on the entire criminal justice system as a whole.”

Just in the last three weeks alone, three Indiana law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty. Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith was struck by a car during a chase, Tell City Officer Heather Glenn was shot and killed during an altercation at a hospital, and Marion County Deputy John Durm was killed after an attack by an inmate.

“You look at each one of those faces and it’s heartbreaking,” Hoffman said. “Each one of those officers go to work every day to serve and to protect and then for whatever reason you have people that act out violently and attack them. It has to stop.”

Right now, there is no hearing date set for Conwell.