INDIANAPOLIS — New details reveal that the mother of abducted 2-year-old Oaklee Snow told police that her boyfriend, Roan Waters, killed the young girl and hid her body in a dresser in an abandoned Morgantown home.

Madison Marshall faces a slew of new felony charges including two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony along with neglect resulting in serious injury, a Level 3 felony.

Roan Waters faces one count of murder along with two counts of neglect leading to death and other charges.

Marshall and Waters, her boyfriend, are accused of abducting Oaklee and her baby brother from their father’s Oklahoma home on Jan. 19.

Madison Marshall Photo of Oaklee Snow released by IMPD

The pair reportedly abandoned Oaklee’s brother in an Indianapolis drug house where family members ended up recovering the baby boy and reporting his abandonment to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

A witness reportedly spotted Marshall and Waters leaving the Indianapolis drug house with “what looked like a child wrapped in a blanket,” documents revealed. The witness said the child did not appear to be moving, talking or crying.

Investigators previously believed that Oaklee was likely dead and that Marshall and Waters disposed of her body somewhere in Indiana.

In the new charging documents, investigators detail how a “hysterical and sobbing” Marshall led officers to an abandoned home in the outskirts of Morgantown where the remains of a child were found in the bottom of a dresser drawer. The remains were badly decomposed but appeared to be a blonde-haired young girl, the documents said.

Positive identification of the child’s remains has not yet been made due to the decomposed state. The Morgan County Coroner said identification could take two to four weeks.

Marshall reportedly told police how Waters frequently abused Oaklee and had often hit the girl and even “choked her out” on occassion. He would reportedly beat her for things as simple as “holding a fork wrong,” according to Marshall.

Marshall allegedly told police that the abuse was so bad that Oaklee wouldn’t eat around Waters. Marshall claimed that if she tried to step in and explain that Oaklee was only a 2-year-old that Waters would then turn his abuse toward her.

Oaklee Snow likely died on Feb. 9, according to the court documents. Marshall told police she recalled her and Waters being awoken by Oaklee crying becasue she was hungry. This is when the couple was reportedly staying at the “trap house” on Albany Street in Indianapolis.

Marshall accused Waters of throwing Oaklee on the floor in response to her crying with the girl’s head impacting the ground and causing bruising. Marshall said later Waters was shouting at Oaklee to bounce on a large rubber ball despite the child being too small for the toy. Waters reportedly shouted for Marshall sometime later with the mother running in to find Waters holding Oaklee, who was struggling to breathe.

Marshall claims to have tried to call 911 at one point, realizing her daughter was dying, but told police Waters slapped the phone from her hand. Marshall said Waters then wrapped the child in a blanket and the couple left the home. Marshall reportedly held Oaklee in her lap while Marshall drove them to Morgan County where Waters disposed of the body.

Marshall already faced felony charges of neglect and assisting a criminal. She is being held in the Marion County Jail after being arrested in North Carolina.

Waters was arrested in Colorado on March 3 after police were called to a hotel and discovered he had outstanding warrants for child abuse, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor out of Oklahoma. Waters is accused of having abused Oaklee in the past by striking the young girl in the mouth and causing trauma to her lips.