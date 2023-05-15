PUTNMAN COUNTY, Ind. — A 72-year-old man from Putnam County is under arrest for the murder of his wife.

Joseph R. Rosa is being held in the Putnam County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday morning deputies were called out to a home in rural Putnam County in the 3000 block of S. County Road 550 West, located southwest of Greencastle.

Police were reportedly called to the home on report a possible dead woman located inside.

Deputies confirmed that Rosa’s wife, Nancy Rosa, was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Joseph Rosa was interviewed by detectives about his wife’s death and ultimately taken into custody.

The autopsy results for Nancy Rosa are still pending.

No further information has been released at this time.

