PUTNAM COUNTY — Putnam County Deputies conducted an animal welfare check in the southwestern part of Putnam County Friday where they found animals in poor condition.

Deputies said they seized approximately 30 German shepherds that were found in “deplorable condition”.

Like many shelters, local Putnam County shelters are at max capacity, or nearing capacity. Putnam County Animal Care and Control are asking the public’s help in gathering needed supplies for these animals and others. They need kennels to temporarily house the dogs at the shelter.

They are also asking for food and supply donations.

If you have the ability to donate a kennel, please contact Tammy Eastham at putnamcoanimalcare@gmail.com.