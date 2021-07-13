Quad shooting incident leaves 4 victims in critical condition on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a quadruple shooting incident on the city’s northeast side.

It happened sometime after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Arborcrest Dr. Metro police confirm they found four males shot at this location — all of them critically wounded.

Investigators say there was a dispute in a home on Arborcrest that spilled out into what police are calling a “gun fight” in the street. Three victims were found in that area when police arrived; a fourth victim was found nearby.

Police said two of the victims needed tourniquets immediately.

Two vehicles were also shot up during the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to please come forward.

“When we have these shootings in these neighborhoods, we need people that witnessed this to come forward and help us out. We can’t do it all by ourselves,” said IMPD Night Watch commander Kerry Buckner.

IMPD expects the scene to be active with investigators late into the morning. Officers will canvas the area for surveillance footage and damage to homes.