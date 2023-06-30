INDIANAPOLIS – People living in the Herron-Morton Place neighborhood in Indianapolis are raising some major concerns about excessive speeding after multiple cars were damaged by drivers slamming into them overnight.

FOX59/CBS4 obtained a doorbell cam video that shows the moment a car races down 22nd And Pennsylvania and slams into at least four parked cars just after 1 a.m. Friday morning.

”So I come out and there’s a police car parked here and my car is right in my neighbor’s front yard,” said Mondeka Douie.

Douei’s car was one of the ones hit and was totaled.

The right side of his 2014 Kia Forte was completely dented.

“That’s when I realized that my car was gone,” said Douie. “The moment I saw it. I knew it wasn’t, it wasn’t coming back.”

People who live in the Herron-Morton Place neighborhood said they heard or saw multiple cars speeding before the crash.

Multiple neighbors said they called the police and that one of the drivers took off before investigators could arrive. IMPD said no arrests have been made so far but that luckily no one was hurt.

IMPD told us detectives are still working on the police report to figure out exactly what happened and how many drivers were involved. However, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said investigators are aware that speeding and reckless driving are issues in the area.

“What’s interesting about this intersection is that it curves and it curves in a way that might be unexpected for some people,” said Lt. Foley. “So if you are driving fast and you come across this point where it turns it’s very easy to lose control if you’re driving at a high rate of speed.”

Neighbors said the stretch of Pennsylvania near 22nd Street is no stranger to people driving dangerously above the posted 35-mile-per-hour speed limit.

FOX59/CBS4 also obtained doorbell cam video from the same house back in May 2020 that shows a car speeding, hitting a light pole and eventually ramming into the house.

No one was hurt in that incident.

Neighbors say people treat this stretch like a highway because it’s a long straightaway with no stop signs for blocks.

They also said they’re fed up. One woman, who lives in the area and was too afraid to go on camera, said enough is enough.

“People treat this road like a highway because it’s a one way and people use it to get out of the city after work,” said the neighbor. “And there are kids on this street there are animals, people live here. It’s not only at night. It’s every hour of the day people are speeding.”

As for Douie, he said he’s filed an insurance claim, but the damage is already done and he’s going to have to buy a new car. Which means new car payments.

Neighbors say they have reached out to the mayor’s office with their concerns and asked to have stop signs or speed bumps installed but they haven’t heard back yet.