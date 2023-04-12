INDIANAPOLIS — A repeat sex offender was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after a guilty plea to possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana announced Jasmine Marshall (formerly known as Wesley Marshall), 41, of Indianapolis, was already convicted of possessing CSAM in 2011 and 2014.

Marshall was sentenced to three years in the Indiana Department of Corrections in the 2011 case and 10 years in federal prison for the 2014 conviction. Marshall was released from federal prison on October 29, 2021 and ordered to a lifetime of supervised release. Marshall had also been required to register as a sex offender since December of 2011.

Investigators said police performed a check on sex offenders in Indianapolis on August 25, 2022. During a search of Marshall’s home, police found a cell phone hidden in a closet. Marshall was prohibited from owning an internet-enabled device as part of his probation terms.

According to prosecutors, Marshall admitted there was a hidden folder on the phone that could only be opened through Marshall’s fingerprint. Police said the folder contained images of children as young as 9 being sexually abused. Marshall said the images were downloaded.

“Undeterred by two prior prison sentences, this defendant persisted in seeking out these vile images of child sexual abuse,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “Pedophiles traffic in child sexual abuse materials online because gratifying their sexual interest in children is more important to them then the safety or dignity of survivors. Circulation of abuse images exacerbates the trauma already inflicted on child victims and is deserving of significant punishment.”

Marshall will once again be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for life upon release from federal prison.