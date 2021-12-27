Residents on edge after dozens of shots fired in south side neighborhood, victim hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS – An early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital also has neighbors on edge on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Monday to the 3600 block of Valley Lake Drive to find a male victim in a car with at least one gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was conscious when medics rushed him to a hospital for treatment. Officers on the scene said they also found an uninjured passenger in the car and detectives were talking to that person.

Hours later, daylight revealed the black Dodge Charger had been shot at least 50 times from the outside of the vehicle. Several stray shots had also hit the house next door. A man, his wife, and their young children were awaken by the gunfire but not injured.

Down the street, several neighbors said the shooting on their otherwise quiet street had them on edge.

“I have a baby that’s under the age of 12 months old so I was a little freaked out about that, thinking how any stray bullet could have came through a window or anything like that,” said Alicia Lucas.

“We have little kids so finding out that it was gunshots was extremely scary, really close to home,” said Dakota Burns. “Makes me want to not have my kids outside to play right now.”

At last check, IMPD detectives were speaking to the passenger in the car about what happened. No arrests have been announced in the case. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.