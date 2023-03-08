ANDERSON, Ind. — Police arrested a retired Anderson University professor following a child solicitation investigation.

The Anderson Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Scott Borders, 63, on Tuesday, March 7. Investigators made the arrest after executing a search warrant at a home on Northshore Boulevard where unnamed evidence was found.

Borders was arrested on a preliminary charge of child solicitation.

According to an Anderson University alumni page, Borders was with the university for 36 years and retired as a professor from the English department in 2021.

The university released a statement that said in part, “Anderson University administration is deeply troubled and shocked by the disturbing allegations and arrest of a retired employee, Scott Borders. The incident related to the allegation, which led to the arrest, is not associated with the university, its employees, or its students. Although the individual in question is not employed at the university, we pledge our full cooperation with law enforcement.”

Borders has not yet been formally charged as of Wednesday morning.