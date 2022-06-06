RICHMOND, Ind. — A man who owns several businesses in the Richmond area was arrested Sunday on a charge of dealing cocaine, the Richmond Police Department announced Monday.

Adam Gossett

RPD said Adam Gossett — whose businesses include the Tally Ho Pub and Interstate Motors — was the target of a Wayne County Drug Task Force investigation into the sale and distribution of cocaine in the Richmond area.

Following the “lengthy” investigation, authorities stopped Gossett on U.S. 40 in Cambridge, police said. Gossett was found to have 1.5 pounds of cocaine worth about $50,000, as well as two semi automatic handguns with associated magazines and a small amount of cash, per RPD.

(Photo Provided By Richmond Police Department)

The task force then executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of N. E. St. at an address associated with the investigation. There they found a “small amount of narcotics” and an additional handgun, police said.

Gossett was preliminarily charged with dealing cocaine. Police noted that more charges are expected to come.