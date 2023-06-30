RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man is under arrest for murder after police received a call about a man threatening a woman with a knife and arrived to find the woman dead.

Tommy Wayne Earl, 67, is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

Police said officers were called to a home on S. 14th Street in Richmond on Friday at approximately 1:40 p.m. and found the deceased victim. A caller originally told dispatch that a man had been threatening a woman with a knife at the address and that the woman may have been cut.

Police said several bystanders were attempting to subdue Earl a short distance down the street when officers arrived on scene.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Police identified the deceased as 59-year-old Michelle Dionne Peacock of Richmond.