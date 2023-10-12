WINCHESTER, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a Richmond man thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl in the movie section of the Winchester Walmart but was instead confronted by a predator catching group who admitted to being behind the “13-year-old’s” messages.

Charles Wayne Bishop was arrested by Winchester police and is being charged with one count of attempted child molesting, a Level 1 felony, and one count of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

According to court documents, Bishop began speaking with the “13-year-old” on Sept. 30 via the Whisper App. In reality, a member of the Predator Catchers of Muncie had been posing as the 13-year-old girl.

Booking photo of Charles Bishop (Randolph Co. Sheriff)

The predator catcher gave police photographs of the conversation with Bishop. Documents reveal that Bishop and the “child” discussed her age several times and that Bishop was aware the “child” he was speaking to was only 13. Bishop reportedly sent nude photos to the “child” and talked about wanting to take her virginity.

After agreeing to meet the “child” at the Winchester Walmart in the movie section on Oct. 7, Bishop sent a message saying he was wearing a red flannel shirt. Instead of a 13-year-old girl, Bishop was confronted by the predator catchers who called Winchester police.

According to the court documents, Bishop initially collapsed when confronted by police and claimed to suffer from low blood sugar. Later, after refusing EMS treatment, Bishop reportedly admitted to messaging someone he assumed to be a 13-year-old girl and talking about sexual matters.

Bishop told police he had second thoughts about coming to meet the child, but ended up going through with it. Bishop called himself a “dumba**” and eventually admitted to wanting to meet up with the “13-year-old” to have sex with her, according to the police’s account.

According to the court documents, Bishop ended up providing a written statement to police admitting to his misdeeds and his intention to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex.

“This is the first time I’ve ever considered such a thing and I don’t know what I was thinking,” Bishop reportedly wrote in his statement.

Bishop faces a Level 1 felony which carries a potential prison sentence of 20 to 40 years if he is convicted.