RICHMOND, Ind. – Police in Richmond have arrested a woman in connection with stabbing her husband.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of N. 20th Street around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Police found a 57-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso. He was flown to a hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the man was stabbed by his wife Sara Reid during a domestic dispute.

Reid was arrested for aggravated battery and domestic battery.