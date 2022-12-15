RICHMOND, Ind. — Police are investigating after one person was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Richmond on Thursday morning.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of South 13th Street at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday on report of someone being chased with a weapon.

Officers were advised the supposedly a subject was chasing someone with a baseball bat.

A 29-year-old Richmond resident was found with at least two stab wounds, police reported. The victim was taken to a hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Police said at this time no arrests have been made. Officers are continuing to speak with witnesses and the investigation remains ongoing.