RICHMOND, Ind. — An 18-year-old from Richmond has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing Nathaniel Reed on Tuesday.

Rickey Porter faces charges of murder and attempted murder, the Richmond Police Department said. He was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, officers responded to the area of South 8th and South A streets at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday where two 18-year-old’s were found with gunshot injuries. Nathaniel Reed, 18, of Richmond was one of the victims. Reed died from his injuries while the other victim was treated and released from a hospital.

The shooting occurred in broad daylight, according to witnesses, in a busy area of downtown Richmond.

Police said a silver four-door vehicle previously reported to have fled the shooting scene was located and secured as evidence.