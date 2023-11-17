RICHMOND, Ind. — The Indiana State Police announced the arrest of a reported felon in unlawful possession of a firearm in Wayne County.
Early Thursday morning on Nov. 16 around 2:30 a.m., troopers were patrolling near S. H Street and S. 7th Street in Richmond when a Chevy Trailblazer was stopped for an equipment violation.
The trooper then spoke to the driver identified as 37-year-old Christina Parks.
During the stop, the trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity and requested assistance from other officers.
A Richmond police sergeant and his K-9 then performed a test that gave a positive indication of narcotics.
When officers searched Parks, they discovered meth and other drug paraphernalia.
Parks was preliminarily charged with:
- felon in possession of a firearm, Level 5 felony
- possession of methamphetamine, Level 5 felony
- possession of paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor
- driving while suspended, Class A misdemeanor
- listening to a police radio while committing a crime, Class B misdemeanor
An initial hearing has not been scheduled.