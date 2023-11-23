SALEM, Ind. — A Salem man was charged after police said they discovered evidence of meth dealing during a traffic stop last week.

Police said on Nov. 17 around 9:40 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop along River Road near Tunnelton. Officers said they detected a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.

Gregory Lammers booking photo (Lawrence County Jail)

The release added in a subsequent search, the driver later identified as 42-year-old Gregory Lammers was in possession of 11 grams of marijuana.

Lammers also reportedly had over 36 grams of meth, digital scales numerous baggies (consistent with drug packaging), a hypodermic syringe and other paraphernalia.

On Nov. 20, he was charged with possession of meth, Level 4 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, Level 6 felony and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.

A pretrial conference was scheduled for Feb. 21, 2024, at 9 a.m.