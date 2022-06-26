INDIANAPOLIS — A man poured alcohol on the pavement Sunday afternoon near the gas pumps at the convenience store at 34th Street and Keystone Avenue to mark the spot where his brother was killed the night before.

“Last night I heard gunshots. Like 12 big gunshots,” said Eric Hale, who recalled seeing a car and a motorcycle at the spot where the alcohol was drying in the shade. “I seen an old school with some rims on it, colored green, and a blue three-wheeler and there was blood on ‘em and stuff so and I came out and I prayed over it on what was going on.”

The man was fatally wounded, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to determine if he was targeted or a victim of mistaken identity.

“I found out it was a dude named JB,” said Hale. “It’s really sad because he was a peacekeeper out here.”

Another man said he had been suspicious of activity going on in an alley behind a dumpster in the parking lot minutes before the shooting. The fence surrounding the dumpster and the alley are still draped with crime scene tape as witnesses recall where the gunshots occurred.

IMPD detectives have retrieved video from the store’s surveillance cameras.

“Even if you do have video, videos don’t always show everything,” said IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer, “so, eye-witnesses can also help solve this for us.”

Sixteen hours later and two miles away, at the corner of 34th and Forest Manor Avenue, a man was shot and listed in critical but stable condition Sunday afternoon.

IMPD said the recovery of at least ten shell casings at two locations about a hundred feet apart may be an indication of a gun battle.

City-County Councilors representing the districts where the shootings occurred this weekend arrived at the Forest Manor location but had no comment on the violence in their communities.