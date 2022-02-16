GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Greenwood man lost $79,000 to scammers who told him to transfer his money into another bank account to protect it from hackers, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO said the man claimed his computer froze and the mouse moved by itself before a popup advised him to contact Microsoft. When he called the number on the popup, scammers told him his computer had been hacked, and they knew where he banked, as well as the last four digits of his bank account number, per the sheriff’s office.

The scammers went on to tell him that someone tried to hack his account twice, and he needed to transfer money to another bank account to protect it. That account was actually an offshore account set up by the scammers, the sheriff’s office said.

The man went to a bank branch in Southport, where he told an employee he needed to make a wire transfer to start a business with his daughter in Thailand, as he was instructed over the phone by the scammers. The sheriff’s office noted that when a misspelled word prevented the transfer from going through, the scammers became angry. But the man tried again, and the transfer went through.

JCSO added that it is working with the bank in an effort to retrieve the man’s money.

The sheriff’s office advised that you should be wary of anyone who calls and asks you to stay on the line while you go somewhere, such as a bank to make a wire transfer or a store to buy gift cards.