AVON, Ind. — Avon School Community Corporation confirmed a student at the district’s academy brought a handgun to school Friday morning.

This was after a student reported a fellow student had a gun to the staff. School officials immediately responded with the help of Avon School Police Department and discovered the reported incident was correct.

All students and staff were safe. Classes were also held “in place” while police responded to the scene.

Students and staff were released around 10:30 a.m. and met with counselors before being released home.

School officials canceled the remaining afternoon classes.

Avon released the following statement after Friday morning’s incident:

The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority here in Avon Schools. We regularly tell our students and staff that if they see something they should say something to a trusted adult. We are incredibly proud of the student who heeded that advice this morning. Kevin Carr, Avon Communications Coordinator

Avon Academy is a program serving over 80 high school students from grades 10-12. Students meet at the Avon Schools Administration Center.

No arrests have been announced in this case. The investigation is ongoing.